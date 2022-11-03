2022 Seattle International Auto Show, November 10-13

2022 Seattle International Auto Show

SEATTLE - October 31, 2022 - The Seattle International Auto Show presented by BECU, drives into Lumen Field Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 10 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Attendees once again will be able to compare hundreds of the latest and greatest vehicles side by side, sit in the driver's seats, inspect engines, experience new technologies, kick tires, and check trunk space. With more than 300 of the latest model cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, electric vehicles, hybrids and exotics on display, there's something for everyone.

Seattleites are in for a treat with a number of notable vehicles hot off the production line or making their Pacific Northwest debut. After more than 10 years out of the US market, Hummer is back with the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. Not only will Ford be displaying the F-150 Lightning Platinum all-electric truck, it will also be available to test drive. The lineup of other must-see vehicles that will turn heads includes: Nissan's Ariya electric crossover, the first time this production car has been seen in the Northwest; Chevrolet's Blazer EV and Equinox EV, the only place to currently see them as production doesn't start until spring; the Dodge Hornet GT, the first electrified performance vehicle from Dodge; and, the all-new sporty Acura Integra.

Those looking to get plugged into the EV revolution can check out the Electric Highway display-sponsored by Seattle City Light and Tacoma Public Utilities-and compare EVs from Chevrolet, Ford, Lexus, Polestar, Porsche, Volvo and Volkswagen. The Audi eTron SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Jaguar I Pace, Volkswagen ID.4 and Polestar are all available to test drive, adjacent to the Electric Highway display.

In addition to the EV test drives, attendees can also drive new vehicles from Ford and Toyota. This is an opportunity to test the suspension, see where the seatbelt falls, how the seat fits your frame, how roomy the back seat is, and more-all things that can't be done online.

Auto enthusiasts can take their show experience to the next level and get some 'inside baseball' knowledge by taking a VIP Tour. These one-hour tours are conducted by in-the-know automotive journalists and experts. The $35 cost includes admission to the show and a goody bag. Visit seattleautoshow.com to view tour times and purchase tickets.

Some of the coolest cars from the past and present will be on display at the Avants, Then & Now exhibit. It will feature vintage models alongside their new counterparts such as a classic 1971 Datsun 240Z alongside the brand new 2022 Nissan 400Z and a 1964 Porsche 356 next to the latest 2022 Porsche GT3. The display will also feature other pairings from popular brands such as Lamborghini, Cadillac, Acura and more.

For car enthusiasts and art lovers, the BMW New Horizon Art Car, a 1969 BMW 2500 painted by German pop artist Walter Mauer is sure to be a showstopper. It will be accompanied by three perfectly restored iconic BMW 1969 E3s: the California, the Inka and the Group 1, all from a private collection in Germany. These three have never been shown in the U.S. Also known as the 'New Six,' the E3s were the first six-cylinder sport sedans BMW became so famous for making. This is the first stop on its U.S. tour for this 'Wundercar' collection.

Exotics from Open Road Northwest will provide an up-close look at ultra-high-end exotic vehicles from Bentley, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce.

There's plenty of fun for kids at the show in the Family Fun Zone. They can test drive a variety of battery-powered cars on a special track just for them, participate in a scavenger hunt, and have their caricature drawn or face painted.

About Seattle International Auto Show

The Seattle International Auto Show is owned by the Washington State Auto Dealers Association, which represents the state's 300 new car and truck dealers and produced by Steve Freeman Events. The show is presented by BECU. Seattle City Light and Tacoma Public Utilities are supporting sponsors.

The show is open to the public Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13 at Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134. Show hours: Thursday, Nov. 11, 12 pm - 9 pm, Friday, Nov. 12, 10 am - 9 pm, Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 am - 9 pm, Sunday, Nov 14, 10 am - 6 pm.

Ticket prices are $17 for adults and $15 for senior citizens (62+). Compliments of BECU, Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult all show days. Admission for military (with any DOD ID) is $15. Discount parking is available at the T-Mobile Garage by pre-purchasing parking space when purchasing an e-ticket. Passes are $10 Thursday/Friday and $15 Saturday/Sunday.

For additional information visit www.SeattleAutoShow.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SeattleInternationalAutoShow, @SeaAutoShow on Twitter and #SeattleAutoShow on Instagram. Official Hashtags: #SeattleAutoShow

** Displays, Features and Highlights are subject to change without notice **

