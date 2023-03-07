Seattle company deploys tactical drones to help search and rescue missions in Turkey

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 - An Emerald City company used its high-tech drones to help save lives following last month's devastating earthquakes in the Middle East.

As crews raced to rescue people trapped under rubble in Turkey's Antakya region, a team sent by Seattle-based drone maker BRINC worked alongside them, securing a critically close look at places first responders couldn't reach.

"They described it as looking like it was hit by a nuclear bomb," said BRINC Founder and CEO Blake Resnick. "Missions were mostly around using the drone to search partially collapsed structures, try to find survivors, I.D. remains, unfortunately, and then assess the stability of still standing portions of these buildings."

The fleet of drones deployed by BRINC was equipped with tactical tools, allowing pilots to break glass, communicate with survivors, and navigate tight spaces too dangerous for humans.

"We built these tools to be used in this way, and it's fulfilling to see them succeed in these types of missions," Resnick said. "Technology is a huge force multiplier in these types of events, where the scale of the devastation is really large. It's important to equip them with the tools they need to really understand situations quickly, and focus their resources in the right areas."

The company's drones have also been used in conflict zones like Ukraine, and high-risk situations here in the U.S., from SWAT calls to the Surfside condo collapse in Florida.

"I think technology can save lives in these events in very real ways, and I also think that public safety has really been neglected by the technology industry for a long time." Resnick continued, "a lot of incredibly powerful technologies are possible today that maybe weren't even 10 or 20 years ago, and deploying those technologies in these use cases can just be a massive societal good."

Earlier this month, BRINC introduced its next generation 'LEMUR 2' drone, which can create 3D maps of its surroundings mid-air using lasers.