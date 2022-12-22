Seattle candle company bringing light and opportunity to young adults

SEATTLE, December 21, 2022 - Some might call cathedrals and candles a match made in heaven, but inside Cathedral, a Ballard event space, candles are a way of helping people here on earth.

"When you buy one of our candles, you're not just buying a scent, you're investing in the people that we get to spend time with," said Nate Stone, founder of Cathedral Candles.

Stone says candles weren't always part of the plan for Cathedral. Before COVID, the company worked with young adults living in a transitional home, but the pandemic forced them to pivot.

"We had all these relationships that we really cared about with these young men, but very little for them to actually do, and so we light a bunch of candles in our space, it's kind of one of the things that we do." Stone continued, "so we're like, 'well, let's try to make candles.'"

After months of trial and error, Cathedral has found a winning formula that makes scents, 14 of them to be exact. Each candle is prepped, poured, and packaged in-house, giving those young adults an opportunity to work and work out their next steps.

"Obviously employment, and jobs, and skills are important, but I think more important for us is creating an environment where the young men that we work with can breathe, where they can feel safe, and they can feel celebrated, and they can feel like they have advocates, people that are for them that want them to win," Stone said.

Proceeds from sales are pumped straight back into the program, Stone shares, and the people it helps.

"When you do buy a candle, whether you mean to or not, what you're saying to the people we work with is 'we've gotcha.' There are people who don't know you, who are strangers you'll never meet, that are advocating for you, and they've got your back," said Stone. "I love the guys we work with. I love them, and I care about them, they're our family to me, and I will continue to advocate for them again, I think until I die."

At the start of next year, Cathedral Candles will change its name to 'Spire,' drawing on a Latin root word meaning 'breathe.'