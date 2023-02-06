Watch CBS News
Seattle Boat Show anchored at Lumen Field Event Center

By Kayla Moeller

SEATTLE, February 5, 2023 - The 76th Seattle Boat Show is underway at Lumen Field Event Center with more than 700 boats on display. A second location at Bell Harbor Marina has larger yachts on display and boat enthusiasts can get there by a shuttle provided by the show. The show includes educational seminars, a kid zone and a contraption performance by 3 time Guinness World Record Holder Zach Umperovitch. Umperovitch is building a Rube Goldberg inspired machine to launch a boat and event goers can watch him add complexities to the machine each day. 

