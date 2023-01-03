SeaTac has highest minimum wage in nation

SEATTLE, January 2, 2023 - The City of SeaTac increased the minimum wage for hospitality and transportation workers to $19.06 per hour. Implemented January 1, 2023, this is the highest minimum wage in the country. The state of Washington increased the minimum wage to $15.74 making it the state with the highest minimum wage. Owner of Mango Thai Cuisine and Bar in SeaTac says this is the right move.