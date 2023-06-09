SEA Gateway Project to transform airport's front door

SEATTLE, June 8, 2023 -- SEA Airport is getting a new look and officials want you to be aware of construction ahead of the busy summer travel season. The project includes revitalizing Alaska Airline's ticketing lobby, developing unused space into more than 24,000 square feet of offices and ticket counters, expanding a security checkpoint and new technology. Phase one's construction will last through 2024 with the completion of the project expected in 2026 in time for the World Cup.