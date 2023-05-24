SE Seattle P.E.A.C.E. Coalition key leader event on June 1
Join SE Seattle at their annual Community Forum to discuss how we can keep youth safe, healthy, and drug free.
Thursday June 1st, 2023
At New Holly Gathering Hall
7054 32nd Ave S, Seattle WA 98118
5:30-6:00pm - Free Dinner
6:00-7:30pm - Panel Discussion
Featuring: King County Council Member Girmay Zahilay, 37th District Senator Rebecca Saldaña, Seattle City Council Member Tammy Morales, Ruby Jean M Bayron and Elsa Tamiru from Harborview Medical Center and Christopher Archiopoli Director of Peer Seattle
