Scott Baio says he's leaving California over crime and homelessness

(CNN) -- Scott Baio has shared that he is ready to relocate out of California.

The former "Charles in Charge" star tweeted last week that he is going to "exit stage right" from California after 45 years.

“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.” pic.twitter.com/fBCeNyhhhx — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 3, 2023

Baio also shared a screen grab and quote from a story about homeless encampments near Beverly Hills, reported by CNN affiliate KTLA.

"The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022," Baio quoted from the article.

Baio's tweet prompted a mixed response.

One individual commented, "I'm sure they'll miss such an important right wing shill like you," Baio, an outspoken conservative, replied, "Maybe not, but they'll certainly miss the high taxes I pay!"

Someone else tweeted, "no reason to live in a city where there's homeless people" and Baio responded, "This brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it's just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree."

The former "Happy Days" star lives in Woodland Hills, California, whose data is included in the Los Angeles crime statistics.

CNN affiliate KABC in Los Angeles recently reported that overall violent crime is down 3% in the city when compared to 2019, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Baio's wife Renee tweeted some information about their daughter Bailey "BB" Baio and the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour (HJGT) that had some questioning if the couple was relocating for that reason.

"Never in my life did I think we would be changing our whole lives for our daughter to jump 'all in' on her dream!," her tweet reads. "I will miss my new kitchen and our friends, however, this is a very exciting journey we are on with 'BB.' Go get it baby girl!"