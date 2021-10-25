Watch CBS News
Local News

'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!'

/ CW11 Seattle

THE SCOOBY GANG REUNITES! – The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its OWN monster problem!  Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special.  Hosted by Janel Parrish, ("Pretty Little Liars") and written, directed and executive produced by Jonathan Stern. Original airdate 10/29/2021

First published on October 25, 2021 / 10:46 AM

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.