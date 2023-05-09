Sand Point Cottage Community nears completion

SEATTLE, May 5, 2023 — A new housing community, geared toward people coming directly from homelessness, is expected to be ready for move in in about a month. In what can be considered a 'tiny house 2.0', tenants can find the individually standing cottages furnished and ready to live in. The community will have on-site case managers to help the new tenants get connected to services and stay stable. Located in Magnuson Park, there are 22 cottages with the potential to house up to 36 people.