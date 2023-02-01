Watch CBS News
Safe parking pilot program coming to Bellevue

By Kayla Moeller

SEATTLE, January 30, 2023 - The city of Bellevue is rolling out a pilot program in the spring dedicating the Lincoln Center as a safe place to park for people living in their vehicles. The location currently serves as a temporary men's shelter which is soon moving to its permanent location. The shelter is able to provide a day center with bathrooms, a kitchen, showers and charging stations to support people living in their cars who may not otherwise have access to those things. This city funded program will begin with 20 vehicles and be overseen by a program operator. 

