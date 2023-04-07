S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies age 46

(CNN) -- Paul Cattermole, from British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46, weeks after the pop group announced a major reunion tour.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," Cattermole's bandmates said in a post on Twitter Friday.

"There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

A statement from his family and the group, obtained by the UK's PA Media news agency, said Friday: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole."

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon."

The cause of death is unknown, but Dorset Police "confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances," the statement added.

CNN has contacted S Club 7's representatives.

Formed in the late 1990s, pop group S Club 7 had four UK Number 1 singles and a UK chart-topping album. Hits included "Never Had A Dream Come True," "Bring It All Back," "Don't Stop Movin'" and "Have You Ever."

Its members included Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh.

The group also had its own television show, originally called "Miami 7, " which aired on the BBC.

In 2002, Cattermole said that he was leaving S Club 7 to play with his old band Skua.

"It had got to the point where things were being handled so badly, I had to go," he told the Guardian in 2019.

S Club -- the group's new name following Cattermole's departure -- eventually split in 2003.

"It was five years of my life," Cattermole told the Guardian. "I definitely thought, when I was 20, that by the time I was 40 it would be a done thing. And it's not ... I've been answering S Club questions for 20 years. It will be great -- it will be bliss -- to one day not have to, but it's part of it, and I totally accept that."

Earlier this year, the pop group announced dates for their 25th anniversary reunion tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland.