RSV, flu causing capacity 'crisis' at WA children's hospitals

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - Surging cases of RSV and Influenza are causing a crunch for space at pediatric hospitals across Washington State. 

"Our E.R. is at 100% capacity almost 24 hours a day, and in the evenings, up to 300% capacity," said Dr. Tony Woodward, medical director of emergency medicine at Seattle Children's Hospital. "We are in crisis mode, as you know, and bordering, if not already, in disaster mode in our emergency departments." 

