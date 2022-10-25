Watch CBS News
RSV cases surge in King County, Causing hospital capacity concerns

By Anthony Monzon

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE - Area hospitals are seeing an early surge of RSV infections, a virus most severely affecting children under age 2.

"RSV is on the rise," said Dr. Russell Migita, attending physician and a clinical leader of Emergency Services at Seattle Children's Hospital. "Last week 30% of respiratory viral tests in Seattle Children's Emergency Department (ED) were positive for RSV. In the past, when we've reached 30-40% positivity, we are at peak, which typically lasts for 2 months. Throughout our hospital and urgent care clinics, we are seeing about 20-30 positives per day. This number is likely to go higher."

