Watch CBS News
Shows

Roswell, New Mexico - 'Wild Wild West'

/ CW11 Seattle

BAD DREAMS - After being exposed to her own "alien-power mist," Liz (Jeanine Mason) finds herself trapped in a fever dream and a battle to save not just her own life but Max's (Nathan Dean) life as well. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) stumbles on a secret Rosa (Amber Midthunder) is keeping involving a surprising former adversary. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Heather Hemmens. Michael Trevino directed the episode written by Leah Longoria & Onalee Hunter Hughes (409). Original Airdate 8/8/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 7:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.