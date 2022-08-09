Watch CBS News
Roswell, New Mexico - 'Down in a Hole'

A SINKING FEELING -  Max (Nathan Dean) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begin to uncover what Liz (Jeanine Mason) has been hiding, leading her to make a rash decision. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggle as their trail to locating their missing friends runs cold.  The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino. The episode was directed by (#410). Original airdate 8/15/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

August 9, 2022

