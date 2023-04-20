Watch CBS News
Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-two: Tales in a jugular vein'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

CORRUPTING THE YOUTH OF AMERICA — Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) takes aim at the negative influence comic books have over kids, just as Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is tasked by Pep Comics to write four tales for a new issue.  KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch also star.  Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray (#705).  Original airdate 4/26/2023    

First published on April 19, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

