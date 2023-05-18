Watch CBS News
Features

Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-six: Betty & Veronica double digest'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SAVING THE BABYLONIUM — After devising a plan to bring in some money at the Babylonium, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is surprised to learn somebody may be sabotaging her.  Elsewhere, after beginning sessions with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart), Betty (Lili Reinhart) begins to question his motives.  KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  Alex Sanjiv Pillai directed the episode written by Will Ewing (#709).  Original airdate 5/24/2023.    

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

