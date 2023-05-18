Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-six: Betty & Veronica double digest'

SAVING THE BABYLONIUM — After devising a plan to bring in some money at the Babylonium, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is surprised to learn somebody may be sabotaging her. Elsewhere, after beginning sessions with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart), Betty (Lili Reinhart) begins to question his motives. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Alex Sanjiv Pillai directed the episode written by Will Ewing (#709). Original airdate 5/24/2023.