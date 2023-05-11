Watch CBS News
Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred twenty-five: hoop dreams'

By Elise Cantini

THE NEW KID IN TOWN — In order to keep Riverdale High's basketball legacy alive, Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) and Archie (KJ Apa) recruit a new player to the team – a quiet farm boy named Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton).  Tabitha's (Erinn Westbrook) return to school inspires Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to start a literary society for Riverdale's Black students.  Alice (Madchen Amick) forces Betty (Lili Reinhart) to join the River Vixens, and Kevin (Casey Cott) starts a new job at the Babylonium.  Cole Sprouse and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  Cierra "Shooter" Glaude directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#708).  Original airdate 5/17/2023    

