Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred thirty-two: Miss Teen Riverdale'

AND THE WINNER IS… — It's time for the town's annual Miss Teen Riverdale pageant and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) each have their own reasons for entering.  However, when Alice (Madchen Amick) doesn't allow Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) to enter the pageant, the girls band together to make sure she has a fighting chance.  KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  Michael Goi directed the episode written by Aaron Allen & Chrissy Maroon (#715).  Original airdate 7/19/2023.

