Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred thirty-three: stag'

CURIOUS MINDS — Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton) and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) and learns about her sister's new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ryan Terrebonne (#716). Original airdate 7/26/2023.