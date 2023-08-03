Watch CBS News
Features

Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred thirty-five: For a better tomorrow'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

For A Better Tomorrow | Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

COLD WAR PARANOIA – As the gang gets swept up in Cold War paranoia, a new mystery brewing in Riverdale leads Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to suspect it may have ties to a string of suspicious murders in town.  Archie (KJ Apa) reconsiders his future after Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) gives him a hard time about his poetry writing, and a shocking discovery involving her family shakes Betty (Lili Reinhart) to her core.   Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star.  Greg Smith directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Greg Murray (#718).  Original airdate 8/9/2023.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 10:00 PM

