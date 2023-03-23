Riverdale - 'Chapter one hundred eighteen: Don't worry darling'

SEASON PREMIERE

RIVERDALE 1955 — After coming together to stop Bailey's comet, the gang find themselves transported back to a simpler time – Riverdale 1955. While Archie (KJ Apa) attempts to impress the new girl Veronica (Camila Mendes), a Hollywood starlet, who has just arrived at Riverdale High, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sees her as a threat and formulates a plan to take her down. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) take a stand against Principal Featherhead after he stonewalls their attempts to write about the murder of Emmet Till. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attempts to convince the gang that they're from the future. Madchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Danielle Iman (#701). Original airdate 3/29/2023.