Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Richard Simmons is happy as he celebrated a 'milestone' birthday

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

ShowBiz Minute 7/14: Strikes, Spacey, Presley
ShowBiz Minute 7/14: Strikes, Spacey, Presley 00:48

(CNN) — Richard Simmons is 75 years old and happy.

The fitness guru celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, and his representative Tom Estey told Entertainment Tonight that his 75th is a "big milestone."

"I just want to see him happy, which he is," Estey said, in the rare update on the health icon.

Simmons, who built a fitness empire in the 80s and a reputation as a gregarious health advocate, has remained out of the public eye in recent years. But the circumstances surrounding his whereabouts and well-being has provided a fair share of internet fodder.

WORKOUT AT HOME - 10 Minute Sweat with Richard Simmons by Richard Simmons on YouTube

In 2017, following a slew of reports speculating on Simmons' health, his publicist told CNN that "everything is fine."

Simmons has made a resurgence in recent years when his previously dormant YouTube page began posting videos of his vintage workout tapes, inspiring people to stay active during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

"Hope you enjoy and sweat your pants off!" the caption of a March 2020 video read.

In 2022, the release of a documentary about the icon's lack of public visibility in recent years prompted Simmons to write an update on his verified Facebook page thanking his followers for the support.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=600682001427637&set=a.254621222700385

First published on July 14, 2023 / 6:09 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.