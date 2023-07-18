Restaurant 2 Garden: From food scraps to blooming hope

SEATTLE, July 17, 2023 — In an inspiring initiative that tackles food waste and fosters community growth, Restaurant 2 Garden has been making waves. This project consists of turning food scraps from local restaurants into compost for use by gardeners at Danny Woo Community Garden in the Chinatown International District. Gardeners are usually seniors or have an immigrant refugee background. By keeping it local, the scraps don't have to be transported to a landfill using trucks, reducing the carbon footprint. Since its inception in 2020, this movement has collected more than 5000 pounds of trash from two CID restaurants, Itsumono and Panama Tea & Coffee House.