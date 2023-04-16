Alabama mass shooting leaves at least 4 dead, multiple injuries

4 killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting 4 killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting 01:56

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WUPA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said four people have been confirmed dead, along with multiple injuries in a shooting late Saturday night in Dadeville, Ala., the Associated Press reported.

Witnesses told Columbus, Ga., CBS station WRBL that the shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party gathering at about 10:30 Saturday night.

WRBL said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation, Dadeville Police, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office have all responded to the scene. Alabama authorities said the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms have also responded to the scene as part of the investigation.

Investigators work the crime scene following a shooting on April 16, 2023, in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at a dance studio on Saturday night. / Getty Images

The shooting happened at the birthday party around 10:30 p.m., Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting. It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.

"There were four lives tragically lost in this incident and there's been a multitude of injuries," Burkett said during a news conference Sunday morning.

Dadeville Chief Jonathan L. Floyd paused to regain his composure before speaking at the news conference.

"What we've dealt with is something that no community should have to endure. I just ask for your patience. It's going to be a long process, but I do earnestly solicit your prayers," Floyd said.

The Tallapoosa County school system said counseling will be available for students at the schools Monday, the school superintendent, Raymond C. Porter, said.

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding a building housing the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on North Broadnax Street in Dadeville, WRBL said. They said a tarp could be seen hanging over the glass front door, with white sheets covering the floor inside. Yellow police placards could be seen on the sidewalk outside the building.

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, said most of the victims are teenagers because the shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old. He said the shooting has rocked the small town where serious crime is rare.

"One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy. So I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town and this is going to affect everybody in this area," Hayes said.

"This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted Sunday morning on social media.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with local officials and law enforcement to offer support.

Dadeville is a town with a population of about 3,000, located about 80 miles southeast of Birmingham, and 120 miles southwest of Atlanta. It is the county seat of Tallapoosa County.