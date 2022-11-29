Refugees transform stacks of fleece into cold weather clothing for neighbors in need

SEATTLE, November 28, 2022 - A team of Seattleites born overseas are using fleece to help their new neighbors stay safe during frosty weather.

"It's cold here in Seattle throughout the wintertime," said Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman, founder and executive director of Refugee Artisan Initiative.

The challenges of living without a familiar place to stay are well-known to many working with RAI. The Seattle nonprofit helps immigrant women transition to the United States by offering them a living wage while sharpening their skills as artisans.

"These are mothers, mostly mothers, that are new to our country." Tung-Edelman continued, "some of them also, you know, experienced a similar journey as they were escaping their country and starting a new life. They had to abandon everything, and maybe even look for warmth."

Over the coming weeks, they'll transform stacks of donated fleece into hats, mittens, and neck warmers for people experiencing homelessness. Much of them, made specifically for teens.

"The need is not just our grown-up population, but our adolescents, our children," Tung-Edelman said. "A lot of these folks may not carry all this warm stuff with them, so having something warm right away that they can use, especially during the time when it gets really cold at night, it's really critical to keep them warm and hopefully healthy."

Each of 1,500 handmade items the team hopes to craft provides an opportunity to spread warmth with neighbors in need.

"When folks get them, they're all really excited knowing that they feel great." Tung-Edelman continued, "it's also a wonderful way for our women giving back as they reach American shores building a new life. Now it's their turn to give back to our community using their skills."

Refugee Artisan Initiative is accepting donations to its 'Friendship Through Fleece' campaign until Midnight on Tuesday. The organization says it still needs help reaching its fundraising goal for the project.