Recipe for Disaster - 'Way-too-fun fair'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

STEP RIGHT UP! – Three new teams of chefs and cooking buddies compete to create carnival delights at a way-too-fun fair. They'll be bombarded with balloons, tortured with treats and take an unforgettable ride on the 'Spilt-A-Whirl'. Host Ann Pornell and culinary experts, Eden Grinshpan and Chef Shahir Massoud judge their crowd-pleasing creations and crown the Masters of Disaster (#113).  Original airdate 8/12/2023.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 9:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

