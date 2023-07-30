Watch CBS News
Recipe for Disaster - 'End of the rainbow'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SERIES PREMIERE - Three new colorful teams of chefs and buddies discover that it's not all sunshine and unicorns at the end of the rainbow. They'll need the luck of the Irish if they want to create perfect plates while dodging sparkling rainstorms, melting rainbows and even irritating clouds. Host Ann Pornell and culinary experts, Eden Grinshpan and Chef Shahir Massoud judge their sky-high creations and crown the Masters of Disaster (#111).  Original airdate 8/5/2023.    

First published on July 29, 2023 / 9:30 PM

