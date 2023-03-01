"Rebuilding The Legacy" program brings students, alumni of historic Atlanta school together "Rebuilding The Legacy" program brings students, alumni of historic Atlanta school together 02:04

ATLANTA (WUPA) – A Black History Month event spotlighted the legacy of a historic Atlanta high school and connected students with alumni who attended the school during segregation.

If the walls inside Jean Childs Young Middle School could talk, they would tell of a rich history dating back to a time when the campus was called Southwest High School. Students and alumni heard about that history during a Black History Month program called "Rebuilding the Legacy."

Students enjoyed meeting alumni and learning about the past.

"It told me a lot about history, more than I used to know," said Dedrevious Beebe, a sixth grader.

WUPA

Southwest High School Alum Phyllis Jackson-Smith saluted her former schoolmates.

"My fellow alums of Southwest High School, I do want you to know and recognize they're excellent because you were excellent," she said.

Many celebrities and community leaders attended Southwest. In addition, many of them were there during segregation, and in 1964, when it was integrated, including Pamela-Faith Jackson, a steering committee member who helped organize the event.

"I came in '64 with six other students. I was the only Black 8th grader, and you can imagine what my first two years was like," Jackson said, describing how she and other Black students were "spit on, tripped up, and called the N-word."

Daughters of Jean Childs Young and Ambassador Andrew Young, spoke at the event. The middle school is named for Mrs. Young, who also attended Southwest High.

"She would encourage each of you to take advantage of the opportunities presented to you," said Lisa Young Alston. "You have a community that cares for you, that is rooting for you, that is here to support you," said Andrea Young. "This school is Black history."

Both alumni and students said much progress has been made since the days of segregation. They say the legacy is worth rebuilding and celebrating for years to come.