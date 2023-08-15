Read the full text of the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump and 18 others
ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A Fulton County grand jury on Monday evening formally indicted former President Donald J. Trump and 18 others on Georgia state charges tied to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
These are the individuals charged in the indictment documents as elaborated Monday night in a press conference by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
- Donald Trump, former US president
- Rudy Giuliani, Trump lawyer
- Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff
- John Eastman, Trump lawyer
- Kenneth Chesebro, pro-Trump lawyer
- Jeffrey Clark, top Justice Department official
- Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign lawyer
- Robert Cheeley, lawyer who promoted fraud claims
- Mike Roman, Trump campaign official
- David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and fake elector
- Shawn Still, fake GOP elector
- Stephen Lee, pastor tied to intimidation of election workers
- Harrison Floyd, leader of Black Voices for Trump
- Trevian Kutti, publicist tied to intimidation of election workers
- Sidney Powell, Trump campaign lawyer
- Cathy Latham, fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach
- Scott Hall, tied to Coffee County election system breach
- Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor
- Ray Smith, Trump campaign attorney
According to the indictment, following his election loss on November 3, 2020, Trump and his associates "knowingly and willingly joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump."
Read the full text of the indictment below:
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.