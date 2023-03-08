Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval apologize to Ariana Madix for cheating scandal

(CNN) -- Raquel Leviss is speaking out about her entanglement with two of her "Vanderpump Rules" castmates.

In a statement to "Entertainment Tonight," shared by the show on social media Wednesday, Leviss apologized to Ariana Madix for her months-long affair with Madix's now former boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the statement began. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

The two women had been portrayed as close friends on the Bravo reality series.

Leviss wrote that she is "reflecting" on her choices, "speaking to a counselor" and "learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," her statement read. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Sandoval also posted a statement of apology to his longtime former girlfriend on his verified Instagram, writing, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process."

"Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," his statement reads. "I've made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

CNN has reached out to reps for Leviss, Madix and Sandoval for comment.

Over the weekend, Sandoval had posted a statement asking people not to blame his friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, with whom he is part owner of Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge in Los Angeles, or the business for his actions.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation," Sandoval wrote. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen confirmed Monday on his SiriusXM "Andy Cohen Live" program that the "Vanderpump Rules" cameras have been capturing the drama playing out for the series.

"You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend. Yes, the cameras were up," Cohen said. "The cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming, so you will see this play out in a sense this season of 'Vanderpump Rules' before the reunion."