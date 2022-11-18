Racial discrimination lawsuit filed against Trilith Development, Trilith Studios Racial discrimination lawsuit filed against Trilith Development, Trilith Studios 01:58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (WUPA) – Minority neighbors are taking a Fayetteville housing development and popular movie studio to court over allegations of racial discrimination.

Complaints of racial discrimination are mounting at the Town at Trilith community in Fayetteville, including one of a woman calling a neighbor the N-word. Several grievances are referenced in a lawsuit against Trilith Development and Trilith Studios, where various movies and tv shows are produced. The suit claims Trilith addressed their white neighbors' concerns about maintenance and other issues while the complaints of minority residents, dating back to 2018, fell on deaf ears.

"The mere fact that we had those meetings and nothing was done. The mere fact that we had a community meeting, and nothing was done, something has to be done," said Keyania Otobor, a Trilith resident.

Otobor attended a press conference announcing the lawsuit along with former Trilith residents Aubrey and Pamela Williams. Two other residents are also listed as plaintiffs in the action.

Town of Trilith development in Fayetteville, Ga. WUPA

"It was the aggregation of these stories that illustrated a systemic issue at Trilith," said Michael Smith, their attorney and a partner with Sinton Scott Minock & Kerew in Atlanta. "They went to Trilith with the promise that this was going to be a community that was for everyone. It was for creatives, and it was going to be one that was diverse."

Pamela Williams said she had come up with some business ideas for the community that ended up being taken without compensation.

"We submitted two ideas to them, business ideas, and they ended up taking our ideas and using it for themselves," she said.

The Williams family says it forced them to leave the community they loved, but Otobor chose to stay.

"One of the questions that we kept getting from neighbors in the community and management was, you know, 'Why do you want to stay?' Why should I have to leave," said Otobor.

Smith says dozens of families are afraid to come forward, but he expects more people to speak up once the case goes to court.

Trilith Development issued a statement to WUPA which reads in part: