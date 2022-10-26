Professionals - 'Vectors'

Watch CBS News
WATCH YOUR BACK – While preparing a fundraiser for the "Panacea" project with Grace, Peter attempts to sort everything out with Zora.  Meanwhile Kurt Neumann's presence at the fundraiser leaves Vincent under pressure.  Grace gets a troubling phone call that kickstarts an unfortunate turn of events. Thabang Moleya directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Paul Walker (#104). Original airdate 11/1/2022.  Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

