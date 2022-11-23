Professionals - 'The hunted'

TEAM EFFORT – A newly rescued Grace wants to turn the helicopter back into harm's way to save the others. Peter and Vincent have to put all their issues aside to rely on each other more than ever before. Luther's efforts to take Vincent down gain momentum. Oliver Schmitz directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Rohan Dickson (#107). Original airdate 11/29/2022. Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.