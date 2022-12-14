Professionals - 'Swan song'

ALL HANDS ON DECK – Vincent's (Tom Welling) team gains a surprising new member that proves incredibly helpful. Zora (Lisa Loven Kongsli) attempts to sway her father's interests to bring him on her side and against Peter (Brendan Fraser). Vincent fights to get all his allies to safety before they all have to race to beat the ticking clock of Zora's plans. Luther (August Wittgenstein) finds himself trying to give advice, but it is not well received. Ciaran Donelly directed the episode written by Michael Cholleary Jeff Most with Teleplay by Paul Walker (#110). Original airdate 12/20/2022. Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.