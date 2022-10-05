Professionals - 'Snipe hunt'

SERIES PREMIERE – Multi-billionaire and philanthropist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) wants to set new standards in modern medicine. The satellite-supported "Panacea" project is intended to identify at an early stage in which regions of the world viral diseases break out and to guarantee the rapid supply of vaccines to people. At the Dublin headquarters of the Swann corporate empire, Peter and his fiancée, the physician Dr. Grace Davila (Elena Anaya), follow the transmission of the rocket launch but the highly sophisticated satellite cannot make it into orbit. Peter thinks it was sabotaged, but he has no proof. Grace convinces him to bring in security expert Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling) to investigate. The Private Military Contractor (PMC) and Grace had a relationship seven years ago, after Vincent saved the doctor's life during an operation in the Syrian-Iraqi border area. Vincent, Peter and Grace travel to French Guyana. They quickly find the first clues of a conspiracy, not only against the "Panacea" project, but against Peter's entire company. Bharat Nalluri directed the episode written by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary (#101). Original airdate 10/11/2022. Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.