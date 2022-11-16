Watch CBS News
Professionals - 'Hot zone'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Hot Zone | Professionals Season 1 Episode 6 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

IN HOT WATER – Vincent and Peter make it to the Congo and arrive to find that Grace's good nature has put her in serious trouble.  Vincent sets out to save her leaving Peter behind to organize their home base.  Kurt Neumann's arrival further stirs the pot meanwhile Vincent's team faces familiar enemies along the way on their rescue mission.  Oliver Schmitz directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Rohan Dickson (#106). Original airdate 11/22/2022.  Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

