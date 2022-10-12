Professionals - 'Entanglements'

HIGH STAKES – Peter (Brendan Fraser) hires Vincent (Tom Welling) and his team as bodyguards to watch over Grace (Elena Anaya) until it is clear who is behind the latest attacks. The group settles into a villa in Cape Town, which is also occupied by Peter's father, the eccentric multi-billionaire Reginald Swann (Andre Jacobs), and Peter's power-hungry half-sister Zora (Lisa Loven Kongsli), who condemns her brother's plans to launch another rocket. When Peter's teenage daughter goes missing, Vincent, Peter and Grace come up with a plan and Vincent has to put his life in danger once again. Bharat Nalluri directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Michael Colleary (#102). Original airdate 10/18/2022. Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.