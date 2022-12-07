Professionals - 'Deep fake'

DOWNFALL – After taking Grace (Elena Anaya) to a safe place for her to recover, Peter (Brendan Fraser) finds himself in hot water when he returns home. Zora's (Lisa Loven Kongsli), plans have progressed faster than he expected, and he goes from respected businessman to accused criminal in a matter of moments. Kurt (Ken Duken) forces Vincent (Tom Welling) to make a deal that leads to an unexpected realization about a common enemy. Ciaran Donelly directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Rohan Dickson (#109). Original airdate 10/13/2022. Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required