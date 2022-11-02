Powerball jackpot hits staggering $1.5 billion, just short of world record for lotteries

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Here are the winning numbers for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot 01:15

The Powerball jackpot is in the neighborhood of the world record for lotteries.

No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's top prize of $1.2 billion, so the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing will be at least an estimated $1.5 billion, Powerball officials said.

As it stands now, that would be just short of the world record $1.586 billion Powerball grand prize shared by three winners in 2016. The jackpot could still grow if enough tickets are sold before the drawing.

A $1.5 billion jackpot would only trail the world mark and a $1.537 billion Mega Millions pot of gold.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23.

There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. So another record is in sight: The Powerball mark for consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner is 40.

Jackpot winners can get their prize as an annuity paid out over 29 years or as a lump sum payment. The cash value of Saturday night's jackpot will be at least an estimated $745.9 million. All of that is before taxes.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one-in-292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

They're sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and are live streamed at Powerball.com.