With no one matching all six Powerball numbers in months, jackpot jumps to $825 million

Powerball officials increased the estimated jackpot for Saturday night's drawing to $825 million. The game's second-largest grand prize in its history was raised because of strong ticket sales, officials said in a statement Friday.

The jackpot climbed to $800 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and a Powerball of 24.

If someone wins the big prize Saturday, they could choose to receive their millions spread out over 29 years or go with a one-time cash payout, which was estimated to be over $410 million.

The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

The growing jackpot has led people to think about what they'd do if they won. Ahead of Wednesday night's drawing, Jane DeRusha told CBS Minnesota she'd probably donate some of her winnings to help homeless people in her state and Floridians still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

"That is still a mess down there," she said.

In Southern California, a man who goes by one name, Cardea, told CBS Los Angeles he'd buy his own music studio.