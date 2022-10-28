Powerball jackpot jumps to $825 million for Saturday's drawing

Powerball jackpot hits $800 million Powerball jackpot jumps to $800 million ahead of Saturday drawing 01:01

Powerball officials increased the estimated jackpot for Saturday night's drawing to $825 million. The game's second-largest grand prize in its history was raised because of strong ticket sales, officials said in a statement.

The winning numbers Saturday were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and a Powerball of 23. It was still unclear if any winning tickets were sold.

The jackpot climbed after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

If someone does win the big prize Saturday, they could choose to receive their millions spread out over 29 years or go with a one-time cash payout, which was estimated to be over $410 million.

The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

The growing jackpot has led people to think about what they'd do if they won. Ahead of Wednesday night's drawing, Jane DeRusha told CBS Minnesota she'd probably donate some of her winnings to help homeless people in her state and Floridians still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

"That is still a mess down there," she said.

In Southern California, a man who goes by one name, Cardea, told CBS Los Angeles he'd buy his own music studio.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Gabriel Benda said he'd spread the wealth among his loved ones.

"I'm going to split half with my brother," Benda told CBS Bay Area, "and also help my family — help my momma, help my poppa, help the business — and then save the rest."

In July, a single winning ticket for a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, marking the third-largest lottery prize ever. The two people who purchased the ticket didn't come forward to claim the winnings until September. They opted to take a $780.5 million lump sum payment.

The largest lottery prize ever was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016. Three winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.