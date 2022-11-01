Powerball jackpot races past $1 billion mark to estimated $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing

The suspense surrounding Powerball's gigantic jackpots will keep on building. There were no winning tickets sold for Monday night's drawing with a jackpot of almost $1 billion so the grand prize for Wednesday night's selections will be a minimum of roughly $1.2 billion, Powerball officials say.

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were: 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball 13.

Wednesday's jackpot will have a cash value of at least $596.7 million.

The jackpot could grow as more and more tickets are sold.

The $1.2 billion pot of gold would be the second-largest in Powerball history, trailing only the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot. It would also be the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Wednesday's jackpot would be Powerball's biggest in more than six years.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was hit was August 3, in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 straight Powerball drawings with no grand prize winner.

The gargantuan $1,586 billion jackpot was shared by holders of three winning tickets, in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Jackpot winners can get their prize as an annuity paid out over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. All prize amounts are before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are —1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and livestreamed at Powerball.com.