Popeyes is now offering 'girl dinner.' Here's what's included

New York (CNN) — Popeyes is now selling its own version of the viral "girl dinner" trend with a variety of sides that make a meal, including mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, Cajun fries, coleslaw, biscuits and red beans with rice.

Unlike a traditional combo deal, this promotion consists of side dishes that have to be ordered individually. The special "girl dinner" tab is only available on Popeyes' website, and the price varies depending on how many sides are ordered.

In a statement, Popeyes said its "girl dinner" menu was designed to give its fans "options packed with robust Cajun flavors that are made with the same slow, time-honored, homemade traditions of Southern cooking that the brand started in 1972."

Popeyes takes on the "girl dinner" trend. Popeyes

The #girldinner phenomenon, which blew up on TikTok in recent week, was originally posted by user Olivia Maher and featured a spread of grapes, cornichons, bread and cheese. The New York Times describes it as an "aesthetically pleasing Lunchable: an artfully arranged pile of snacks that, when consumed in high enough volume, constitutes a meal."

Popeyes isn't the only restaurant to capitalize on a TikTok trend. Last year, the Cheesecake Factory sold a version of its Caesar salad that switched out grilled chicken for fried chicken with caramelized onions, thus giving the TikTok-famous "Louisiana Chicken Caesar Salad" a spot on its menus for a few months.

Also in 2022, McDonald's briefly sold four menu "hacks" of its sandwiches that were trending on TikTok. One example was the "Land, Air and Sea" sandwich that combined a Big Mac, chicken and a Filet-o-Fish on one bun.

In 2020, Dunkin' previously partnered with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio for an iced coffee drink called "The Charli" in 2020. That gambit paid off: When the Charli promotion launched, Dunkin' hit a record for daily active app users.