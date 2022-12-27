'Piroshky Piroshky' reopens downtown after closing due to safety concerns

SEATTLE, December 26, 2022 - A beloved downtown bakery is back open after closing its doors due to concerns about crime.

It's been ten months since 'Piroshky Piroshky' shut down its storefront on Third Avenue and Pike Street.

"We started seeing an uptick in violence and drug usage just outside of our door and window right here," said Piroshky Piroshky's Brian Amaya. "It really came down to safety, and what we were seeing outside, and mental health for employees coming to work and seeing that stuff on a daily basis was just hard, and something that we didn't want to put them through anymore."

Now the storied local food business is giving Downtown Seattle another chance, seeing progress around one of its most successful locations before this year.

"Especially outside of our window, it's night and day. There are still quite a few challenges, and this area of Seattle, Downtown Seattle, still needs the attention of the city, the commitment, the investment, but I have to say that we have seen big changes for sure," Amaya said.

One of the eatery's first customers Monday morning was Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson.

"This is a moment of celebration. Piroshky Piroshky reopening is a story of resilience, of a small business that has been put through the wringer." Nelson continued, "we need to do everything in our power as city leaders to help other small businesses open, and that means creating a safe and welcoming city for them to do so."

As for Piroshky Piroshky, staff say they're ready to reconnect with familiar faces, and serve them for years to come.

"We believe in Downtown Seattle, and we've been in Downtown Seattle for over 30 years now, so it is part of our community. It's where we started, and it's where we see ourselves having a bigger presence now and, in the future," said Amaya.

More than 115,000 people visited Downtown Seattle's retail core on the weekend after Thanksgiving, according to the Downtown Seattle Association. The organization says that number represents a 6% year-over-year increase from 2021.