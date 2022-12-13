Pioneer Square shop turns empty space into outlet for African artisans

SEATTLE, December 12, 2022 - A local shop in Pioneer Square is turning a once-vacant space into a force for good.

"There's so many vacant business and retail commercial spaces, especially for Pioneer Square," said Avery Barnes, founder and creative director of TASWIRA. "We're just starting to see more lights being turned on."

The pandemic took a toll on businesses across Seattle, but out of one empty storefront blossomed TASWIRA, and African art and streetwear shop lighting up Occidental Ave.

"To see what has been able to happen in such a short time, it's only been like nine months, is incredible. It's incredible. Like, this does not happen," Barnes said.

Barnes was able to secure the space thanks to Seattle Restored a post-pandemic program helping local artists and entrepreneurs revive vacant shops.

"They're seeing more community activation here through the events that we've been able to host, and bringing other small businesses into this space, it's really been bringing the energy back," said Barnes.

The impact of TASWIRA's success reaches far beyond the Emerald City. Every item in the store is hand-made at the Bamburi Women's Empowerment Center in Kenya.

A percentage of each sale goes back into growing the center, as well as the pockets of those who work and learn there.

"This is able to keep the roof over their heads, this is able to pay our teachers, keep the WiFi going." Barnes continued, "we've actually been able to multiply one woman's income six times like every month, and so it's been incredible."

The passion woven into every piece, helping shoppers see the impact of their purchase.

"Every single product here has a story behind it, it has somebody's hands that touched it," said Barnes. "All that it takes for me is just sharing that passion, and sharing that story, and people feel connected to that, and they feel like they can make a difference."

While TASWIRA's stint in Pioneer Square was only meant to last one year, Barnes shares the store is here to stay, having just signed a new lease.

"Being able to take this one opportunity that my business had to really scale... it's incredibly life changing to see." Barnes continued, "to just turn one moment and give it everything that you've got, and to see it translate in the way that it has now."

Barnes says TASWIRA is also one of the first organizations to have a creative partnership with the Maasai tribe. She says she's working to create a space within TASWIRA dedicated to products made by small Black-owned businesses in Seattle.