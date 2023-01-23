Pinball enthusiasts competed in the Washington State Championships over the weekend

SEATTLE, January 22, 2023 - The International Flipper Pinball Association held the Washington State Championships over the weekend at Ice Box Arcade in Ballard. The event ran from Friday through Sunday with an added Women's competition. The Sunday Women's Championship was the first official event for women sponsored by IFPA and consisted of a bracket of 16 players flipping for a cash prize. The pinball community of Seattle has created many friendships and a friendly competitive atmosphere.