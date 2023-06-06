Pike Place Market PDA celebrates 50th anniversary
SEATTLE, June 2, 2023 — The Pike Place Market's Preservation & Development Authority turned 50 years old over the weekend. Originally formed after saving the market from being demolished for urban renewal in the 1960s, PDA currently operates the market and preserves its longevity. Several merchants have thrived at the market for several decades and reminisce on how it has changed.
