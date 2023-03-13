Pickleball community gaining popularity, raising money for courts and high school athletics program

Watch CBS News
By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, March 12, 2023 - The Westside Pickleball League, formed in November, has already more than doubled its members as the state sport gains popularity. The league raises funds through membership fees and donations to build pickleball courts and to help fund the Chief Sealth International High School's athletics program. A senate bill is underway to create state sport license plates to continue to raise money. More than 7000 dollars has been raised so far.

